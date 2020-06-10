Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Gaming Commission unanimously approved a $120 million casino project in Vigo County.

It is expected to bring 1,000 jobs and $5.3 million in annual gaming tax revenue to the county.

The man behind the project is Greg Gibson, the Chairman of Spectacle Jack LLC.\

News 10's Mike Latta sat down with Gibson, one on one, to talk about the casino, as well as the growth of the I-70 corridor. They also talked about what Gibson sees for future development on Terre Haute's east side.

