Part of Terre Haute's history set to make a limited return

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A part of Terre Haute history is making a return to town.

In a few weeks - you can buy items from Doughmakers. One of the original founders is organizing a sales event.

Doughmakers had a bakeware manufacturing plant here in the 90s and early 2000s.

Betty LaPlante says people still want the products so she struck a deal with the current owner to sell items at shows.

The sale is happening at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute.

You can stop in from November 30 through December 8. On weekdays and Saturdays, it will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Sunday hours will be from noon until 6:00 p.m.