Part of 1st Street in Terre Haute set to close this weekend

Part of 1st Street will be closing starting February 22 and stay closed through February 25.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 1:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a traffic alert that might impact you starting this weekend in Terre Haute.

Part of 1st Street will be closing starting February 22 and stay closed through February 25.

It is the northbound lane from Farrington to Crawford.

Crews will be doing water main repair work.

