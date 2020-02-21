TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a traffic alert that might impact you starting this weekend in Terre Haute.
Part of 1st Street will be closing starting February 22 and stay closed through February 25.
It is the northbound lane from Farrington to Crawford.
Crews will be doing water main repair work.
Related Content
- Part of 1st Street in Terre Haute set to close this weekend
- Terre Haute street set to close for road repairs
- Terre Haute street closed for emergency repairs
- Work continues on 1st Street project in Terre Haute
- 1st and Hulman Streets in Terre Haute reopens
- Construction project leaves parts of 13th and 14th Streets closed in Terre Haute
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Section of Locust Street closed on Thursday in Terre Haute
- Two busy Terre Haute streets close for construction projects
- Terre Haute announces a pair of street closings
Scroll for more content...