Parole denied for man convicted of 1977 Hollandsburg murders

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man convicted in the 1977 Hollandsburg murders will remain in prison.

There was a parole hearing for David Smith on Tuesday. Smith declined to take part in the hearing.

The board still met separately and denied his parole. The issue can be revisited in five years.

Smith and three other men were convicted of murdering four brothers.

Smith also recently asked the court of appeals for a new sentencing hearing. He cited his age at the time of the crime along with the errors in the court process.