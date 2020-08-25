Parkside Elementary switches to remote learning due to COVID-19 exposure

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Parkside Elementary began remote learning this week. The switch came after 5 staff members tested positive for the virus.

Superintendent Doug Daugherty explains, "That would give us time to do a whole lot more deep cleaning. Which we do, we clean every night but of course, we want to give a deep clean just try to slow the virus down and give our staff time to recuperate."

27 staff members got tested for the virus last Friday after Parkside closed. One more positive has been reported since then.

Now school leaders wait for the rest of the tests.

Daugherty says, "Our plan is to probably sit down tomorrow or Wednesday and discuss, once we get all the test results back and try to make a determination for next week."

Students are on remote learning. However remote does not mean virtual. School leaders ordered computers back in the spring.

Daugherty explains, "We ordered computers at that time. Unfortunately here it is the end of August and we're still waiting on them."

The pandemic has put laptops in high demand. Parkside needs about 40 more devices to get laptops to every kid. Until those computers come in they are relying on learning packets.

Daugherty says, "When you find out on a Friday you have to close the building. That's something we've never had to do before. We feel like we're in this together with the community and the parents and we're going to work with them and do what's right and make it through. I think in the end we're all going to come out better people for it."