TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is right around the corner, and with the pandemic, things will look a little different.

The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a trunk or treat drive-thru and parade at Deming Park.

It starts on October 17 at 5 pm. It will last until the candy runs out.

Also in October, there will be train rides. Those happen on the 23 and 24.

After that, the net event will be Christmas in the Park, in December.