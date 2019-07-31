Parks department seeks public input for master plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is asking for public input in developing its comprehensive master plan.
The department hopes to get ideas, opinions, and concerns regarding county parks at an upcoming meeting. It will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Fowler Park Log Barn located at 3000 East Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute, IN 47802.
For more information, contact Adam Grossman, Superintendent of Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department at 812-462-3392.
