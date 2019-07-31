Clear

Parks department seeks public input for master plan

The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is asking for public input in developing its comprehensive master plan.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is asking for public input in developing its comprehensive master plan. 

The department hopes to get ideas, opinions, and concerns regarding county parks at an upcoming meeting. It will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Fowler Park Log Barn located at 3000 East Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute, IN 47802.

For more information, contact Adam Grossman, Superintendent of Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department at 812-462-3392.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Super Summer Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Virtual Success Academy: A new way to learn outside of the classroom setting

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 82°

Image

Many students across the Wabash Valley are on free or reduced lunch

Image

Rockville Woman Charged With 34 Counts of Conversion

Image

A lot of families are looking to enroll in Vigo Virtual Success Academy

Image

Illinois Armed Robbery Suspect captured

Image

Dallas Kelsey

Image

ISU Football

Image

Jonas Griffith

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois