Parks department seeking public input on master plan

The Vincennes Parks Department is seeking the public's input to make sure the department is on the right track.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Cold weather and Christmas lights have set up shop in the Vincennes parks. But that cold weather couldn't keep Mickey Reese and her dog Spanky from their morning tradition.

Reese explains, "Even when it's chilly I walk my doggie here. I spent a lot of time as a child here at this park. Because my parents were all from, my family is all from Vincennes."

There's a lot of memories for Reese at Gregg Park. She says she happy the department has helped to preserve some of those memories.

Reese says, "They keep it updated. They redid the historical building this past year. Did an excellent job on that. They have a pickleball....pickleball courts now."

Input from residents like Reese is exactly what the parks department wants.

Vincennes Parks superintendent Steve Beamon explains, "I can say what we need to be done but that doesn't fit what the community needs. So we want to get their input. We want to get their say. And nine times out of ten the community can guide us on what and how we grow the parks."

A ten-question survey is on the city's website. Questions range from how often you visit to your satisfaction with the parks as a whole. Beamon says almost four hundred people have already filled out the form.

Beamon says, "We want the input of our citizens. We want them to feel like they are part of this process. And when it comes down to it we're all part of Vincennes and the parks department it everybody's."

The department is also holding a public input meeting on Thursday, December 5th. It's all to make sure folks like Reese keep enjoying the parks.

To fill out the survey: Click Here

