Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are some fun activities to enjoy now that the weather is warming up.
The Terre Haute Parks Board held their annual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
They told News 10 rides are already being set-up for the annual Banks of the Wabash Festival.
It starts on May 23rd.
The board says the Deming Park Pool is also on schedule to open on time.
That date is set for Monday, June 3rd.
The is board is also bringing Ribfest back this year. It is slated for August 15th and 16th.
