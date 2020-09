TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – You'll be able to stay at most Vigo County campgrounds a little while longer.

The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department announced campers can stay until October 25th.

This is for Fowler and Prairie Creek Parks.

The original closing day was Thursday October 15th.

Hawthrorn Park campgrounds will not extend the season.

It will still close October 15th.