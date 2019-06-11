Clear

Parks After Dark summer program underway

It's a free program open to all ages most nights.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks Department is making sure the fun never ends for your kids!
That's with the Parks After Dark summer program.
Kids played kickball at Spencer Park Monday night.
It's a way to still enjoy the day even when the sun starts to go down!
The parks department is hosting after dark events all summer long.
You can find a full list of dates and a number for more information here

