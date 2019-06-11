Parks After Dark summer program underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks Department is making sure the fun never ends for your kids!
That's with the Parks After Dark summer program.
It's a free program open to all ages most nights.
Kids played kickball at Spencer Park Monday night.
It's a way to still enjoy the day even when the sun starts to go down!
The parks department is hosting after dark events all summer long.
You can find a full list of dates and a number for more information here
