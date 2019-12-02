SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A tax on parking places to help finance Illinois’ $45 billion statewide construction plan has lawmakers taking a second look.
The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the tax takes effect Jan. 1. It’s 9% on spaces that are rented by the month or year. It’s 6% for spaces rented hourly, daily or weekly.
It will raise $60 million annually and is part of more than $800 million in new taxes and fees that will finance state construction.
But proposed rules would make the tax so broad that even those who rent private property for parking — as dozens in Springfield do annually in August during the Illinois State Fair — would pay the tax.
Springfield Republican Rep. Tim Butler suggested reviewing the tax because of difficulty in enforcing it.
Related Content
- Parking tax would support building, hit private land
- Local congressman supports President Trump's tax plan
- Collapsing Parke County building receives inspection
- Rauner: 'No private business' discussed at meeting
- Dugger man found dead in private pond
- Griffin Bike Park receives letter of support from county commissioners
- Ivy Tech's partnership with Vigo County Parks gains support
- Building collapse in Parke County forces road closures
- GOP muscling tax bill through House; hits senator roadblock
- Vigo County Parks Department receives $8,000 donation to build new county park