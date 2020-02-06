Clear
Terre Haute parking ordinance tabled until next month

The Terre Haute City Council has tabled a parking ordinance until March,

Feb 6, 2020
Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council voted to table the parking ordinance and have it on their agenda at the next meeting. That ordinance would affect the Vigo County School Administration building and parking lot are. 

Wednesday night we told you the Vigo County Area Planning Commission passed the ordinance to the council with an unfavorable recommendation.

Councilman Todd Nation filed this about a month ago. Because of this, the convention center project has been put on hold. When plans for the convention center first came about they were going to build a parking garage.

John Marvel, the president of the Capital Improvement Board he said no one back then knew the school corporation property would be available.

According to Marvel if they do a regular parking lot instead of a garage it would save county taxpayers millions of dollars. For many people who live and work downtown, they say a "slab of concrete" will be an eyesore and it won't attract people to the downtown area.

"I think it's a waste of space. I think we can do better," Mike Gordon, a Terre Haute resident said. "This is being built with our money and if our money is going to be spent in that way we have a right to know what's going on and to have some degree of input into it."

"We're just trying to revive downtown Terre Haute as many other cities have," Marvel said. "It simply will not be a whole block of blacktop it will be a landscape with green space and a brick wall along the sidewalk it will be a nice looking parking lot."

The next city council meeting will be on March 5th. The council said they want to be able to give all parties enough time to get their things together when it comes to this issue.

News 10 will continue to follow this story for you on-air and online.

