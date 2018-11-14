Clear
Parke-Vermillion animal shelter over capacity; leaving dogs out in winter weather

Volunteers like Michele Dunlavey spends a lot her time helping animals at the Parke Vermillion County Humane Society. Dunlavey says this year has been difficult when it comes to getting these animals new homes.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Volunteers like Michele Dunlavey spends a lot her time helping animals at the Parke Vermillion County Humane Society. Dunlavey says this year has been difficult when it comes to getting these animals new homes.

"It breaks my heart. The staff and all the other volunteers work tirelessly. So the hope is always to get these animals into the home that's meant for them," said Dunlavey.

The shelter has been over capacity almost all year. Shelter manager Brenda Boatright says people are dropping off more dogs but also adopting less.

"31 kennels and about sixty dogs. We've got fifteen-ish dogs, puppies that want to come into the shelter. People that want to relinquish them to us," said Boatright.

Workers need to move more dogs indoors due to the winter weather. The shelter has already turned its surgery area, kitchen and office into spaces for dogs.

Boatright says it’s still not enough to get them all out of the cold. The shelter would need to make sixteen adoptions while not accepting any more dogs to do so.

"They do have straw and igloo houses to keep them warm but their water freeze. Yesterday I went out their three times a day just to make sure that they have fresh water that's not frozen," said Boatright.

The shelter hopes people and other rescues will step forward to help in this time of need. People like Boatright and Dunlavey just want to make sure each one of these dogs has a warm home.

"But we have a lot of wonderful fabulous dogs here that would do great and I believe there’s a dog for every family and a family for every dog," said Boatright.

The shelter says it's willing to compromise to get these animals adopted or fostered out. To learn more check out their website. The shelter would also like to know their hours are different compared to their website. They are open from 8AM-5PM. The shelter also says they are still seeking donations and anything else that can help out the shelter. 

