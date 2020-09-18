Parke-Vermillion Humane Society set to hold fundraiser

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke-Vermillion Humane Society is struggling financially, and now they are asking for your help.

The shelter will hold an outdoor fundraising event on Saturday.

The manager of the shelter asks people that attend to remain socially distanced from other groups. They also ask that people wear a mask.

The manager told us taking in animals from surrounding areas has put a strain on their medical bills. To keep the animals healthy, they need help.

The fundraiser takes place from 4 pm to 8 pm. at the CHS Entertainment Club in Hillsdale.