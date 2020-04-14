Clear
Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society stays open to care for animals amid coronavirus

Many animal shelters across the Wabash Valley have closed due to the coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many animal shelters across the Wabash Valley have closed due to the coronavirus.

However, the Parke-Vermillion County Humaine Society has stayed open through it all.

Shelter manager Brenda Boatright says the shelter gas taken in close to 40 animals from Terre Haute since their shelter decided to close.

Now - they have close to 100 animals in house.

Boatright says foster homes and adoption homes are extremely helpful during the pandemic.

She believes their shelter needs to continue to be there for animals amid so much uncertainty.

"In the meantime, somebody has got to take care of the animals, so we're not changing our protocols when it comes to taking in or getting out...adopting animals. We're just going along like we've always done. Animals need us, we take them. That's what we do," Boatright said.

The organization is taking donations for various pet foods.

To learn more about donating, click here.

