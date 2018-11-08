Parke County woman allegedly knocks her sister's tooth out with a drill

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County woman is behind bars for knocking her sister's tooth out with a drill.
Belinda Dobrowolski is facing a number of charges.
They stem from an argument between Dobrowolski and her sister around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.
The victim told police Dobrowolski hit her in the mouth with a drill, breaking her front tooth.
Police searched the house for several hours before they say they found her hiding with her son in a crawl space.
