Parke County woman allegedly knocks her sister's tooth out with a drill

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County woman is behind bars for knocking her sister's tooth out with a drill.

Belinda Dobrowolski is facing a number of charges.

They stem from an argument between Dobrowolski and her sister around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The victim told police Dobrowolski hit her in the mouth with a drill, breaking her front tooth.

Police searched the house for several hours before they say they found her hiding with her son in a crawl space.