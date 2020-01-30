Parke County woman accused of charging over $26,000 to credit cards in a family member's name

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County woman is facing charges after police say charged thousands of dollars to credit cards in a family member's name.

On January 2, Indiana State Police started investigating 48-year-old Kathleen Rayborn of Rosedale.

A family member reported to police Rayborn charged over $26,000 to credit cards in that family member's name.

Police allege Rayborn opened several credit cards in the victim's name starting in March 2019 lasting through December 2019.

After a warrant was issued for her arrest, she turned herself in on Thursday.

Rayborn was charged with two counts of identity deception.