PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A teen in Parke County was arrested after police said they were going nearly double the speed limit.

Police pulled over a 16-year-old near State Road 59 and Mill Road.

The teen was in a 55mph zone, but police said they clocked the minor going 96mph.

Due to the age, the teenager wasn't identified.

The 16-year-old faces a reckless driving charge.