Parke County students make the trip to Cayuga wetlands

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County 8th graders unplugged on Wednesday to explore the wetlands.

The wetlands are at Duke Energy's Cayuga power plant.

It's an opportunity for students to learn about wildlife, insects, and vegetation that make up the wetlands and Wabash River.

Organizers say it's a lesson that simply can't be taught in the classroom.

"These events are under the philosophy of, tell me - I'll forget, teach me - I'll remember, involve me - I'll understand. So when kids are involved in the learning process and the different stages, they really understand their dependency of nature," Becky Holbert, from Purdue Extension said.

On Thursday, 8th graders from Vermillion County will ake the trip.

Over the two days, more than 400 kids will take part in the annual event.