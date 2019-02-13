Parke County students learning archery as part of schools physical education

TURKEY RUN, Ind. (WTHI)- Imagine showing up to school one day and being handed a bow and an arrow. It may seem strange but this is becoming more common in schools across the Hoosier state.

One of these schools is Parke Heritage Middle School. This week some students like Bailey Jeffers had their first PE class learning archery.

"I was shocked because most the people were saying no they wouldn't pass that but they did and I was excited because I never touched a bow in my life before that," said Jeffers.

This activity started at Turkey Run in Parke County before the school consolidation. School officials decided to carry it into the new setting.

Teacher Shane Vandivier says archery covers many different skills. Those include patience and hand-eye coordination.

"It’s that they're kind of always in hurry and rushed to do things and they kind of have to sit back, relax and kind of take their time and not rush themselves through it," said Vandivier.

They learn the basics heading to the shooting line with safety the main key. Teachers also want to make sure everyone is involved.

"I've got students who absolutely love it that have not liked anything else. I've seen a real difference in those kids who want to come in and they want to come in all the time and shoot," said Vandivier.

Students in the class hope they can continue to hone in their skills one shot at a time.

"Well for me I hope that many kids will learn how to do stuff like this and enjoy it as much as I do," said Jeffers.

The school says that if more students show a passion for archery they might consider making a team.