Parke County students learn important lesson using a 'Sugar Baby'

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are learning about the responsibilities of parenting.
Health students at Parke-Heritage High School did a 'Sugar Baby Project.'
They used a bag of sugar to simulate a baby.
Students had to have their babies with them 24-hours a day.
That included when going to the bathroom, eating lunch, and attending class.
Each student wrote a paper at the end of the project about what they learned.
