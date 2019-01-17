Parke County students learn important lesson using a 'Sugar Baby'

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are learning about the responsibilities of parenting.

Health students at Parke-Heritage High School did a 'Sugar Baby Project.'

They used a bag of sugar to simulate a baby.

Students had to have their babies with them 24-hours a day.

That included when going to the bathroom, eating lunch, and attending class.

Each student wrote a paper at the end of the project about what they learned.