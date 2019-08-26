Parke County school receives $25,000 ag grant

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school is growing its agricultural learning.

Riverton-Parke received a $25,000 grant.

The money is from the 'America's Farmers Grow Rural Education Grant.'

The ag department will use it to make greenhouse updates.

This will help students and FFA members continued to learn about plant and soil science.

They are excited to see changes that will benefit students for years to come.

"It's a great hands-on experience for our students to get more involved and get an actual idea of what they are doing...the purpose of their class," Riverton-Parke senior Kassidy Stone said.

Ag teachers hope to put an irrigation system.

They also have plans to buy tables and benches and to improve the heating and cooling system.