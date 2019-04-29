Parke County resident keeps alleged home intruder until police arrive

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested after police say he broke into a house in Parke County.
It allegedly happened early Sunday morning near Howard.
That is in the northwest portion of Parke County.
Police say 34-year-old Joshua Fint broke into the home searching for his car keys.
The homeowners called 911 and were able to keep him there until police arrived.
Fint was charged with residential entry and is currently in the Parke County Jail.
