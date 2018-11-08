Parke County prescription drop off service place on hold

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular service in Parke County is on hold.

The prescription drop-off box at the sheriff's office is not accepting expired medications at this time.

The sheriff's office said their current container is full.

The company that collects and disposes of the medications is also backlogged due to an influx in drop-offs.

A new box has been ordered and the service is expected to start back up next week.