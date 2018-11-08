PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular service in Parke County is on hold.
The prescription drop-off box at the sheriff's office is not accepting expired medications at this time.
The sheriff's office said their current container is full.
The company that collects and disposes of the medications is also backlogged due to an influx in drop-offs.
A new box has been ordered and the service is expected to start back up next week.
Related Content
- Parke County prescription drop off service place on hold
- New Indiana law could help hold down prescription drug costs
- Water levels drop at Parke County Covered Bridges
- Prescription burns a big help
- Postal Service holding job fair in Indianapolis
- ADA asking dentists to lower opiod prescriptions
- Groundbreaking for special trail takes place at Griffin Bike Park
- Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
- School changes in Parke County
Scroll for more content...