Parke County police ID man who they say fled from a traffic stop, and died after crashing motorcycle

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office told us the person who died was 22-year-old Dawson Beck, from Waveland, Indiana.

According to police, the crash happened Wednesday. Police say Beck was on his motorcycle on US 36 and State Road 59 in Parke County.

That's when a deputy attempted to pull him over, but police say he refused to stop.

Beck allegedly sped away, and the deputy lost sight of him. A short time later, the deputy found the crashed motorcycle. Beck died at the scene of the crash.