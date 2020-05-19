Parke County plans to hold fair during originally scheduled dates

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local 4-H fairs are announcing plans for this year.

They are some of the many events adjusting to COVID-19.

In Parke County, the plan is to still have a live, in-person fair. It will happen on the original dates of July 10 through July 17. Board members and staff are still working on details.

Under the Governor's 'Back on Track Indiana' plan, the state is expected to open with very few restrictions on July 4.

We've also checked in with Vigo County. They say they are having a meeting later this week. We will bring you the details as soon as they become available.