Parke County orchard expecting bumper crop of apples this year

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The apple trees are loaded at Ditzler Orchard in southwestern Parke County, and one of the owners, Judi Ditzler, told News 10 that's because of the weather.

"Last year we had a freeze that took out most of our apples. This year it did not get that cold in May, and the blooms continued. We've had to thin to get the apple crop down to where we want it, Ditzler said."

While a warm spring produced a lot of apples, summertime heat can create a lot of problems for Indiana orchards.

"It develops some pathogens that we usually don't see here. They see them in the south, but it hasn't been in this area. Now it is because we've got this heat," Ditzler explained.

In the meantime, Ditzler said families love coming out to the orchard.

"People love to come out and have that outdoor experience, pick a few apples, you know, get a scoop of ice cream, pick up a pumpkin. I mean it's just a nice family outing," she said.

For those who don't want to wander through the orchard, there are plenty of pre-picked apples in Ditzler's store.

The twelve-acre orchard plants several varieties of apples that'll take them through October.

"Every week we have a different apple. Apples get ripe at different times," Ditzler said.

In addition to apples, Ditzler Orchard told News 10 it will also offer pumpkins, mums, gourds, and other fall-time favorites in the coming months.

Owners said there are still some stone fruits available, too, like peaches and plums.

To learn more about Ditzler Orchard, including directions and hours, click here.