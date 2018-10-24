Clear

Parke County officials investigate case of tuberculosis

The Parke County Health Department is investigating a case of tuberculosis within the county.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Health Department is investigating a case of tuberculosis within the county.

TB is a disease that spreads from person to person through the air.

TB FACTS FROM THE CDC

Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. Not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick. As a result, two TB-related conditions exist: latent TB infection (LTBI) and TB disease. If not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal.

It usually affects the lungs.

News 10 spoke with a representative from the health department.

She told us, in part "at this time there is no risk of exposure to the public, and no additional cases have been identified."

The health department said they will continue to contact people if they believe they have come in contact with the disease.

"The Parke County Health Department has been working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to investigate a case of tuberculosis in the county.

As is routine in such investigations, the Parke County Health Department has been in contact with individuals who may have been exposed to arrange for them to be tested. At this time, there is no risk of exposure to the public, and no additional cases have been identified.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by germs that are spread from person to person through the air. It usually affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body. TB germs are released into the air when a person with TB disease coughs, sneezes, speaks or sings. Anyone who breathes in the air containing the TB germs can become infected. Although it is airborne, TB is difficult to transmit and usually requires prolonged or repeated exposures unless a person has a weakened immune system. TB cannot be spread on surfaces such as a table, desk, handrail or athletic equipment or by handshakes, sharing of eating utensils, or food.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has compiled a fact sheet about TB that answers many questions about it. You can find it at this link: http://www.cdc.gov/tb/publications/factsheets/general/tb.pdf

This is an ongoing investigation, and individuals who may need to be tested will continue to be contacted as needed."

