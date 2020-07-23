Parke County nature preserve to receive new additions

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New additions are coming to two Indiana nature preserves.

This includes Mossy Point in Parke County.

The addition protects nearly 26-acres along Sugar Creek. It offers a trail and parking. It will also include a breeding ground for 'critical species' in the Sugar Creek Valley.

In the winter months, bald eagles roost together there.

The commission says the new dedication will help to protect this important habitat.

The second location that will receive an expansion is The Laura Hare Nature Preserve at Blossom Hollow in Johnson County.