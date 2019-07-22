Parke County man threatens to shoot police during standoff, police allege

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man is facing charges after a Friday night standoff.

According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, the standoff started when deputies went to serve a warrant to 50-year-old John Bush, at his Lodi, Indiana home.

Deputies said when they knocked on the door, Bush was inside the home but refused to come out, barricading himself inside.

He allegedly said he would shoot the police if they tried to enter.

While waiting for the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team to assist, police on the scene were able to talk Bush into coming out of the house peacefully.

He was booked into the Parke County Jail.

He was initial warrant was for domestic battery and now he is facing additional charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation.