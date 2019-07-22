PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man is facing charges after a Friday night standoff.
According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, the standoff started when deputies went to serve a warrant to 50-year-old John Bush, at his Lodi, Indiana home.
Deputies said when they knocked on the door, Bush was inside the home but refused to come out, barricading himself inside.
He allegedly said he would shoot the police if they tried to enter.
While waiting for the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team to assist, police on the scene were able to talk Bush into coming out of the house peacefully.
He was booked into the Parke County Jail.
He was initial warrant was for domestic battery and now he is facing additional charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Related Content
- Parke County man threatens to shoot police during standoff, police allege
- Arrest made after police standoff
- Parke County resident keeps alleged home intruder until police arrive
- Putnam County man arrested after alleged two county police chase
- Avenue standoff still under state police investigation
- The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office releases its report on a recent police action shooting and standoff.
- Police issue warning about Parke County scam
- Police: Arrested Terre Haute man threatened to kill officers
- Police report man stole safe, threatened victim and punched officer
- Daviess County man allegedly forces police standoff with children inside home, ends peacefully