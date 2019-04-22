Parke County man sentenced after he admitted to punching his wife for more than two hours, killing her

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

As part of that plea, John Hartman was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Hartman admitted to punching his wife, Rebecca, for more than two hours in April of 2017.

She died at their Rockville home.

Court documents show Hartman called 911 himself, to report the crime.