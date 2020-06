PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a tractor accident in Parke County.

It happened on Wednesday on County Road 450 West near Montezuma.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Stephen Early was driving the tractor on a hill slope when it slipped and rolled over.

Early was trapped between the tractor and the ground.

He was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident.