Parke County man faces seven felony charges, accused of sex crimes against children

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man is facing charges after he was accused of sex crimes against minors.

News 10 obtained court documents dated late last month revealing what led to the arrest of Attilo "Ted" Bonomo of Rockville.

According to the documents, he is facing a total of seven felony charges, including four counts of child molestation three counts of vicarious gratification.

The investigation into him started late last month.

The accusations into Bonomo's sex crimes span over a series of years.

Courts issued an arrest warrant for Bonomo on October 26