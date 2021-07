PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man will face charges after police say he failed to register as a sex offender.

Over the weekend, the Parke County Sheriff's Office arrested Cecil Pugh at his home near Raccoon Lake.

He is in the Parke County Jail for a charge for failure to register as a serious violent sex offender.

He is held on a $5,000 bond.