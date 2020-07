PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a man in Parke County is facing a child molestation charge.

On Tuesday, the Parke County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Kevin Moore of Rockville.

The investigation into Moore started on Monday. Police say the molestation allegation happened at a home in Montezuma.

Moore is in the Parke County Jail on one charge of child molesting. He's being held on a $100,000 bond.