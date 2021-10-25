Parke County man charged for sex crimes involving a child

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man will face charges after he was accused of sex crimes involving a child.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office arrested 46-year-old Danny Richmond of Bloomingdale.

An investigation into Richmond started last week when he allegedly battered a different someone. During that investigation, police learned of another victim.

After a second investigation, police charged him with sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police said the incidents spanned several counties, so Indian State Police became involved in the investigation.