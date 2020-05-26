Parke County man charged for allegedly trying to take a Taser from a deputy

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man was charged after police said he tried to grab a deputy's Taser while they tried to arrest him.

It happened on Monday when police were called to a home in Mecca for a domestic situation.

According to police, they tried to detain 27-year-old Timothy Atkinson. He was reportedly acting irrational and tried to run.

While police were trying to handcuff Atkinson, he allegedly tried to grab a Taser from a deputy and take it.

Another deputy tased Atkinson and police were able to cuff him placing him under arrest.

He is being charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, and battery on a law enforcement officer.