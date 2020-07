PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Parke County man will face charges after he crashed his car into a house.

It happened on Monday afternoon around 3:00 in Bloomingdale.

According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Claude Crowder crashed a car into a house.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Crowder was charged with operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license and possession of marijuana.