Parke County man charged after allegedly molesting a girl under the age of 14

According to Indiana State Police, an investigation started on February 2nd, after they received a report that 20-year-old John Allen Montgomery III molested a female under the age of 14-years-old.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 8:03 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 8:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man is behind bars on allegations he molested a minor.

It reportedly happened in January of this year.

Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon on two counts of child molesting.

He is currently in the Parke County Jail.

