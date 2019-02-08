ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man is behind bars on allegations he molested a minor.
According to Indiana State Police, an investigation started on February 2nd, after they received a report that 20-year-old John Allen Montgomery III molested a female under the age of 14-years-old.
It reportedly happened in January of this year.
Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon on two counts of child molesting.
He is currently in the Parke County Jail.
Related Content
- Parke County man charged after allegedly molesting a girl under the age of 14
- Three behind bars on sex trafficking and child molesting charges, incident allegedly involves Parke County campground
- Local man charged with child molesting after girl told her therapist about an incident that allegedly happened 10 years ago
- Terre Haute man charged with molestation
- Rockville man arrested on child molestation charge
- Man facing charges for child molestation
- Greene County man booked on child molesting charges
- Vigo County man charged with rape, child molestation, and incest
- Parke County man facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase
- Bloomington man charged after allegedly having sex with 14-year-old Greene County girl
Scroll for more content...