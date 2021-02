PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man is behind bars on accusations of child molesting.

On Friday, the Parke County Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Terre O'Toole of Montezuma.

An investigation into O'Toole started in late January after a report to the Department of Child Services.

The case remains under investigation.

O'Toole is currently in the Parke County Jail on a $100,000 bond.