Parke County man accused of leading officers on a chase

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday in Montezuma.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says they tried to pull over a vehicle that was being driven by 56-year-old Donald Norman.

Norman is accused of fleeing from the police. Officers found the vehicle stopped at a home in Montezuma.

Norman was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, operating without ever receiving a license., and two outstanding warrants.