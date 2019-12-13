Clear

Parke County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage girl

A Parke County man is facing charges for inappropriately touching an underage girl.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 1:12 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man is facing charges for inappropriately touching an underage girl.

Earlier this week, police arrested 65-year-old Gale Williams.

On Wednesday afternoon, Williams was accused of inappropriately touching an underage female at his rural Rockville home.

He was arrested later that day and charged with child seduction.

