PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man is facing charges for inappropriately touching an underage girl.
Earlier this week, police arrested 65-year-old Gale Williams.
On Wednesday afternoon, Williams was accused of inappropriately touching an underage female at his rural Rockville home.
He was arrested later that day and charged with child seduction.
Related Content
- Parke County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage girl
- Sullivan County man accused of sexual battery and strangulation of two underage females
- 72 people arrested for underage drinking in Edgar County
- Parke County teacher resigns, assistant fired in connection to allegations of an inappropriate relationship with student
- Underage girl airlifted after falling down a 60-foot embankment with alcohol poisoning
- Court documents allege Terre Haute firefighter molested two underage girls, had child pornography
- Brazil man accused of touching a small child in Terre Haute Walmart bathroom
- Juul maker to invest $30M to combat underage vaping
- Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights
- Oblong cracks down on underage e-cigarette usage
Scroll for more content...