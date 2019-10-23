Clear

Parke County man accused of animal cruelty after police say they found dead and malnourished animals on his property

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says the investigation started after they received a call about animal neglect at 6617 South U.S. 41, north of Lyford.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rosedale man is facing charges after police say they found dead and malnourished animals on his property.

Police say the animals belonged to 68-year-old Gary Dunkley.

While searching the property, police say they found several dead and malnourished animals.

There were reportedly several farm animals living in extremely poor conditions.

Three pigs, seven young calves, an adult cow, five sheep, two goats, and two ducks were removed from Dunkley's property.

Dunkley was arrested and charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty and 10 counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal.

