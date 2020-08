PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The future of this year's Covered Bridge Festival will be decided by Parke County leaders.

A commissioner's meeting is set for 4:00. The discussion is part of their regular meeting.

Due to social distancing, seating is limited. You can watch the meeting live at this link.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.