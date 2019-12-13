Parke County kids get an inside look at how government works

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Parke County, Indiana got an inside look at just how the government works.
They participated in Youth Government Day. The Rockville Rotary Club invited around a dozen students from each Parke County High School.
Leaders took them to the Parke County courthouse.
They got to meet with government leaders, learn about the different offices and tour the courthouse.
Officials say they hope getting students involved in the process will give them a better understanding.
"They hear about the sheriff and they hear about the judge. They don't necessarily hear about some of the other offices. So everybody gets a chance to learn about an office," Aian Ader, from the Rotary Club told us.
This is the 39th year for this event.
