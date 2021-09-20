Parke County just called off Tuesday's National Night Out - here's why, and the rescheduled date

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County officials said they have canceled their National Night Out event originally scheduled for Tuesday night.

If you were planning on going to the event - don't worry; it's been rescheduled.

Organizers said the reason for the cancellation was the weather forecast.

National Night Out in Parke County will happen on Wednesday, September 29, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Parke County 4H Fairgrounds.

People that go can get their hands on free snacks, take a pony ride, and play some games.