Parke County jail officer hurt during a reported escape attempt

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about what Parke County law enforcement are calling an attempted jail escape.
Deputies say Ashli Hedges was serving time in the Parke County Jail on battery and auto-theft charges.
They say on Friday, she attacked a jail officer.
According to a report, the officer was transporting Hedges to jail from an area hospital.
That's when the struggle allegedly started.
A passerby and deputies came to help the officer.
Hedges was taken back to the Parke County Jail.
She received new charges of attempted escape and battery on law enforcement.
Deputies also arrested Paul Trosper of Montezuma.
They believe he plotted to help Hedges escape.
The jail officer was treated and released at an area hospital.
