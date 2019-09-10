Parke County holds its National Night Out

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Parke County had the chance to mingle with first responders on Tuesday night.
It was National Night Out for the county.
There was food, entertainment, and even monster truck rides.
Those who attended say this event is important for positive relationships between the community and law enforcement.
