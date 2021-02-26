Parke County has Success at Vaccination Site

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County has been running their Covid-19 vaccination site since January 16th. The site is ran from the Parke County Fairgrounds. This location is large enough that they are able to have separate locations for checking in, receiving the shot and being observed afterwards. Even thought they are only open on Friday and Saturday, they can vaccinate up to 500 people during this time. "We really haven't had many struggles giving out the vaccine. We actually have a waiting list and keep adding people to it. So as much vaccine as we can get, we administer," said Julie Lanzone, the Director of Ambulance Service for Parke County.